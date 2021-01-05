Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2021, H.R. 38 Gets Endorsement from GOA

Washington, DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, Representative Richard Hudson (NC-08) introduced H.R. 38 the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2021 with an incredible and bipartisan 154 original cosponsors.

“Our Second Amendment rights do not disappear when we cross state lines, and H.R. 38 guarantees that,” said Rep. Hudson. “The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2021 is a common sense solution to provide law-abiding citizens the right to conceal carry and travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state codes or onerous civil suits. I am especially proud to have such widespread and bipartisan support for this measure and will work with my colleagues to get this legislation over the finish line.”

H.R. 38 would allow people with state-issued concealed carry licenses or permits to conceal a handgun in any other state, as long as the permit holder follows the laws of that state. It also allows residents of Constitutional carry states the ability to carry in other states.

Rep. Hudson has introduced the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act in previous years. In Dec. 2017, the bill passed in the U.S. House by a vote of 231-198, yet was not taken up in the U.S. Senate. Rep. Hudson said at the time he would continue to pursue the legislation until it reaches final passage.

H.R. 38, which is supported by major pro-Second Amendment groups, has been called “the greatest gun rights boost since the ratification of the Second Amendment in 1791.” This legislation is part of Rep. Hudson's overall leadership in Congress to defend the Second Amendment on behalf of millions of law-abiding citizens.

His recent efforts include leading a letter to the U.S. Attorney General and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) urging the agency to withdraw a proposed rule on pistol stabilizing braces. Following Rep. Hudson's outreach and calls on the public to submit comments, the ATF withdrew the rule on Dec. 23, 2020.

After being introduced, H.R. 38 now waits to be assigned to a committee in the U.S. House.”