USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has in-stock and shipping right now Federal 9mm 115 grain Jacketed Hollow Point Ammunition in 50 round boxes for $48.99 with FREE shipping.
Federal Premium Centerfire Handgun Ammunition 9mm Luger 115 grain Jacketed Hollow Point Centerfire Pistol Ammunition
Honor the American birthright to bear arms. Federal Train + Protect uses the VHP bullet design to provide both precise, practical, performance at the range, and instant reliable expansion on impact. The result is the ideal combination for training as well as defense.
Specifications for Federal Premium Centerfire Handgun Ammunition 9mm Luger 115 grain Jacketed Hollow Point Centerfire Pistol Ammunition:
Caliber: 9mm Luger
Number of Rounds: 50
Bullet Type: Jacketed Hollow Point (JHP)
Bullet Weight: 115 grain
Muzzle Velocity: 1180 ft/s
Primer Location: Centerfire
Ammo InStock: Federal 9mm 115grain Jacketed Hollow Point Ammunition 50rnds $48.99
Hey they are actually in stock for a change.
Well if folks would quit panic/hoard buying these prices would correct; but when you have every Free-Dumb LARP’r buying a 20-30 year supply this happens- Yes I know folks that may go through 1000 rounds a year with 25,000 “just in case”. It is the shooters version of Toilet paper except Pundit induced paranoia is making them buy, buy, buy so it is not ending. It is worse than Y2K was since the panic buying ended on 12/31/99
You are right and it goes beyond the round it has part supplies running low to almost out and prices are climbing for what is left.
Ammo costs have raced from ridiculous to ludicrous to un-f’n-believable. Handgun plinking ammo of all calibers has risen to a buck per round and more. They’ve gotten filthy greedy. If these manufacturers reduced their prices they’d end up selling more and making more money. Even reloading has priced itself out of the market for many people, myself included. Prices for everything related to firearms-related has gone insane. I shoot a hell of a lot less now (about half) than I did 2 years ago
The manufacturers cannot keep up with demand and their wholesale price increase have only reflected the increased cost for components; it is the Distributors and retailers- not all- that are all going the C.T.D. route. My local shop saw a 25% increase in wholesale cost of Ammo a couple of weeks ago and they cannot eat it if they want to stay in business
It is not the manufacture it is the person selling the ammo. Here is your proof. Every store I look at on the internet is charging almost 80 cents per bullet for 9mm or more. My local Bymart sells the same 50 round pack of blazer brass I bought six months ago on sale for 9 dollars now cost me 13 dollars. So yes there has been an increase in cost of materials which they are handing down to us but if the increase was as much as other stores are charging they would be selling it for 13 bucks… Read more »
98¢ a round for White Box plinking ammo?
3 times the normal price. If that isn’t pricing gouging, then what is?
I’m glad I have been hoarding more than I have been shooting all these years, back when ammo was much cheaper.
Amen, me too. It’s nuts but I could sell my reloads at a buck a round and it would be cheap compared to todays prices and I would be making good money. Materials for 9mm is about 18 cents a bullet, 40 is about 24, 357 is about 27 and 556 is about 32 but we are talking all hornaday top of the line projectiles all hollow point, blue dot, CFE223 and CCI primers so it’s not your typical plinking round it is the expensive stuff that has crazy prices. I couldn’t do it for those prices today because the… Read more »