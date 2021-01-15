Imagine an America Where All the Good Guys Had Guns

Opinion

By Dan Wos

Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- “An armed society is a polite society. Manners are good when one may have to back up his acts with his life.” ~ Robert A. Heinlein

Did you hear about the Indiana man who was shot and killed by a good guy with a gun after attempting to kill multiple people in broad daylight during a deranged rampage that started in Brownsburg Cemetery on Thursday, July 16th, 2020? Probably not.

Joshua Hayes chased down Seth Robertson and killed him in the street. According to police, the motive was unknown. He then turned his attention to Robertson’s friend and chased him through a residential neighborhood while shooting at him. Hayes caught up with his victim and a physical altercation ensued. As Hayes had his gun pointed at the head of the second victim, a good guy with a gun reminded Hayes of his “manners” and ended his deadly rampage. How many more people would Hayes have killed that day had he not been stopped? The good news is, we will never know, because a good gun was close by.

“This tragic event could have been much more disastrous. So, victim three not only saved victim two’s life, but he saved potentially the lives of many others,” BPD Capt. Jennifer Barrett. “Victim three did exactly what anybody would have wanted him to do at that scene that day.”

We hear about the shootings that fit the media-preferred narrative designed to push for more gun-restrictions, but hardly ever hear about good guys defending innocent life with a firearm. Why?

Because should the anti-gun media admit that the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun, they would also have to admit that their anti-gun messaging and psychological influencing has been putting good people at risk for decades.

According to the Kleck/Gertz study, Armed Resistance to Crime: The Prevalence and Nature of Self-Defense with a Gun, 2.5 million lives are potentially saved each year in America because potential victims were armed. This doesn’t necessarily mean good guys killing bad guys. It most often means just the mere presence of a good gun deters a bad guy. 46% of those Defensive Gun Uses are by women. The Kleck/Gertz study was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a study of their own that they hoped would never see the light of day, according to Law Enforcement Today.

If the Kleck/Gertz study is accurate, guns save 12x more lives per year in America than bypass surgery, but in order for the political left to continue perpetuating their anti-gun fear campaign, they must never allow facts like this to be seen. The “gun-violence” narrative must remain strong and be the first thought on the minds of those who can’t think for themselves when the topic of guns comes up. This is why the first thing main-stream does when an attack involving a gun occurs, is roll the AR 15 across your TV screen. We all know there is no such thing as “gun-violence.” “Gun-violence” doesn’t exist. What we should be talking about is “human-violence” but that would take the focus off the one thing the gun-grabbers want to get rid of…the gun.

If Americans were to denounce the term “gun-violence” and discuss the real causes of violence in America, we would be forced to look at gang violence, recidivism of prisoners released for political reasons, rampant drug use, sanctuary cities, gun-free-zones and gun restrictions that render good people unarmed and helpless (often in some of the most dangerous blue cities). But we can’t have that because that might shine a light on failed Democrat policies, or worse, expose their real intentions of using unnecessary violence to justify more gun-restrictions in their pursuit to disarm law-abiding citizens.

So, what if all the good guys had guns? America would be safer, the bad guys would watch their manners and our elected government employees would remember who they work for.

