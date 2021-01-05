Knife Rights’ South Carolina Knife Law Preemption Bill Introduced

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Long time Knife Rights friend South Carolina Representative Brian White has introduced Knife Rights' signature knife law preemption legislation. H.3551 adds “knives” to South Carolina's existing firearms preemption law. In 2015 this legislation passed the House unanimously, but got bogged down in the Senate over issues unrelated to the bill. We will let you know when it's time to contact your legislators to help move this bill along.

Preemption prevents a patchwork of local ordinances more restrictive than state law which only serve to confuse or entrap law-abiding citizens traveling within or through the state. Preemption ensures citizens can expect consistent enforcement of state knife laws everywhere in a state.

Knife Rights passed the nation's first Knife Law Preemption bill in Arizona in 2010 and has since passed preemption bills in Alaska, Georgia, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

About Knife Rights

Knife Rights is America’s grassroots knife owners’ organization; Rewriting Knife Law in America™ and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans™. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 32 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 22 states and over one hundred cities and towns since 2010, as well as numerous litigation victories.