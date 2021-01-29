Massachusetts Multiple Anti-Gun Bills Introduced in the House

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Since the start of the 2021 Legislative Session, the Massachusetts House has seen the introduction of multiple anti-gun bills. A couple of the more egregious ones are outlined below:

HD 135 – An Act Relative to Universal Background Checks for Private Gun Sales (Rep. David Linsky)

Bans most firearm sales and transfers between private individuals without first paying fees and obtaining government permission. Firearm sales between friends or neighbors would not be exempted. This proposal would have no impact on crime and is completely unenforceable.



HD 136 – An Act to Require Liability Insurance for Gun Ownership (Rep. David Linsky)

Requires liability insurance for anyone who possesses, carries, or owns a firearm. The one exception is that it does not apply to someone who possesses a firearm on a temporary basis while at a licensed gun club.



Your NRA-ILA will continue to monitor these anti-gun bills and keep you updated on any changes or hearings that come up. Be sure to stay-tuned to NRA-ILA Alerts, and encourage your friends, family, and fellow gun owners to do the same!

