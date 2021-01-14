Rep. Boebert Votes “NO” on Impeachment Charade

Washington, DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (CO-03) released the following statement:

“Impeachment isn’t a tool that should be used to virtue signal. But that’s exactly what occurred this week. Democrat hypocrisy was on full display with their article of impeachment, censure bills, an unconstitutional 25th Amendment removal attempt, and other attacks to try and punish Republicans for false accusations of inciting the type of violence Democrats have so frequently and transparently supported in the past. “I voted against today’s article of impeachment and yesterday’s 25th Amendment coup, because these impeachment attempts were not exercised appropriately and because more partisan charades are not what our country needs right now. Rather than supporting these made-for-tv exercises, I urged the House to focus on reopening our economy and supporting America’s small businesses and working families.”

Background

Yesterday, the House of Representatives voted on a resolution urging Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. This occurred after the Vice President came out and said he would not initiate the proceedings at the urging of Congress because it was inconsistent with the Constitution. The House of Representatives does not have the authority to initiate these proceedings. Furthermore, this resolution was inconsistent with the intent of the 25th Amendment as the 25th Amendment was ratified for situations where a President was severely disabled or incapacitated to the extent that he was incapable of carrying out his duties over an extended period.

Today, the House of Representatives took up a single article of impeachment that accused President Trump of inciting violence against the Government of the United States. The Senate Parliamentarian made clear that the Senate could not act on this article of impeachment until the day before President Trump leaves office.

At the rally where House Democrats falsely claim the President incited violence and started a coup, the President said, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The President, Rep. Boebert, and other House Republicans have all condemned those who broke the law and stormed the Capitol on January 6th, made clear that they do not represent the America First movement, urged prosecution for these unlawful acts, and promised an orderly transition in just a few short days on January 20th.

Disingenuous politics like the partisan Democrat bills the House took up this week only further divide the country and distract from the real issues we should be focused on.

According to the University of California, Santa Cruz, more than 317,000 businesses closed their doors from February to September. Tens of millions of jobs have been lost due to overreaching and often unconstitutional COVID policies that have unfairly targeted certain businesses and individuals.

Hard-working American families have lost their life savings and everything they own. Their struggles are real and their stories are heartbreaking. As a small business owner, Rep. Boebert understands these challenges and is focused on safely reopening our economy and fostering an environment for job creation.