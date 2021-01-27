Rhode Island: First Anti-Gun Bill Of 2021 Session Introduced

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Ocean State gun owners have grown accustomed to battling against a wave of gun control each session, and it appears the COVID pandemic is not going to alter that trend in 2021.

Senate Bill 73 was recently introduced by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, and this bill would prohibit concealed carry at K-12 schools and create yet another “gun-free zone.” These artificial boundaries do nothing except create soft targets for criminals who openly focus on places where law-abiding citizens are left defenseless. It is important to remember that under current state law, no such prohibition against CCW exists for these schools. It has been this way for years, and there has never been a demonstrated problem with current law. This legislation is nothing more than a solution in search of a problem. However, gun control absolutists have unsuccessfully introduced this bill for years, and they are determined to pass this legislation.

Senate Bill 73 has been introduced, but no action has been scheduled on the bill yet. Please continue to continue to follow NRA-ILA alerts for updates on this bill and others.

