Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has in-stock and shipping 1000 round cases of Tulammo Steel Case Ammo 7.62X39mm ammunition in 122 Grain FMJ for $689.99 a case after coupon code “MZB” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Tulammo Steel Case Ammo 7.62X39mm 122Gr FMJ In the fields, at the range or on the hunt, you can trust TulaAmmo to deliver a superior level of internal, external, and terminal ballistics, more consistent velocities and impressive retained energies downrange from your favorite rifle, with an unmatched value-to-performance ratio. Shooting Accuracy- more uniform and consistent jacket delivers up to 15% better shooting accuracy than standard bimetal bullets.

Corrosion Resistance- Zinc jacket doesn’t change in appearance over time and is proven to inhibit electrochemical corrosion of the steel case.

Environmental Impact- Zinc jacket is more ecologically sound. All TulaAmmo rifle cartridges are steel cased, zinc jacketed, non-corrosive Berdan primed, with a phosphate polymer coating and a lead core.

Some Related Reviews:

Tulammo Steel Case Ammo 7.62X39mm 122Gr FMJ Deal Cart Check 01/28/2021

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!