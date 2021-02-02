AmmoLand Announces Winner of 5,000 Rounds of CCI Blazer 9mm

U.S.A.-(AmmoLand.com)- Attention AmmoLand News readers, the winner of the 5,000 rounds of CCI Blazer 9mm ammo is Jodi from Arizona! Have a look at all that ammo in his hands!

AmmoLand will have more giveaways coming up soon, stay tuned for updates!

Congratulations Jodi, you deserve it for being a loyal reader of our daily emails.

With ammo priced what it is today, Jodi has essentially just won boxes of gold! If anyone knows Jodi, I am sure they will be calling him to see if he will share his spoils. We congratulate Jodi, and thank him for being a loyal reader of AmmoLand News!

History of 9mm Luger, The Most Prolific Centerfire Pistol Round ~VIDEO

Alan in NH
6 hours ago

Lucky Bastid!!

