Blackhawk Releases New Stache IWB Concealment Holster

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, has announced the release of its new Stache IWB Concealment Holster. Meticulously engineered, this Inside the Waistband (IWB) holster is the ultimate solution for everyday carry, with the perfect balance of comfort, rigidity, and modularity.

Constructed with impact-reinforced, injection-molded polymer, the Stache IWB outperforms the design and material limitations of Kydex holsters at a price that doesn’t break the bank. With its ambidextrous design, the Stache IWB also gives both right- and left-handed shooters a comfortable and versatile carry option. The Stache also comes standard with a low-profile shirt guard for added comfort without inhibiting the draw stroke.

“If the holster isn’t comfortable, eventually the carrier will choose a different holster – or worse, stop carrying entirely,” said Justin Hoffman, Blackhawk product manager. “We want people to carry, which is why we developed the Stache.”

Designed to never be seen, the Stache gives users unparalleled comfort and firearm security. The Stache utilizes an optional concealment claw to reduce printing and to add a greater level of stability when carried.

“The concealment claw uses opposing leverage on the interior of the belt, so as the belt pulls the holster in, the claw pushes out,” said Hoffman. “By harnessing this leverage, the pistol grip is pulled in toward the body, reducing printing. By changing out the different sized leverage pads provided, users can tailor the concealment factor to their gun, their body type, and their preference.”

Additional features on the Stache include a 1.5-inch J-style belt clip for secure attachment, as well as the height and cant adjustment for both the holster and the optional magazine carrier. Available in Base and Premium configurations, the holster is compatible with a variety of other Blackhawk IWB carry accessories and with Discreet Carry Concepts Gear Clips.

Optics ready, the Stache IWB is designed to accept popular handgun mounted red dot sights. Multiple variations of the Stache IWB Holster are available to fit a wide range of handguns including the GLOCK 17, GLOCK 19, GLOCK 43, GLOCK 48, SIG SAUER P365, S&W M&P 2.0, S&W Shield, Colt Commander, Taurus G2C, and Ruger LC9.

“The Stache was designed by concealed carriers, for concealed carriers,” concluded Hoffman. “When you put it on, carry it and train with it, you will understand why.”

MSRP for the Stache IWB Holster is $39.95 for the Base option and $64.95 for the Premium configuration. For more information about the Stache IWB Holster including in-depth product videos, imagery, and specs, visit Blackhawk.com.

About BLACKHAWK

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground he vowed that if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We’re constantly researching, refining, and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won’t let you down. Because we’re not just making stuff – we’re honoring a vow.