California Already Introduces Three New Anti-Gun Bills

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The California Legislature has been back in full swing for nearly a month and legislation to place further restrictions on your already diminished rights in the Golden State continues to be filed. Here are a few of the bills so far:

Assembly Bill 311 prohibits the display or sale of any “precursor firearm parts” at gun shows in the state. So-called “precursor” parts are not regulated as firearms under federal law; however, they are regulated and limited to being transferred by licensed vendors in California. Such restrictions continue to cut off access to law-abiding individuals who are looking to acquire firearm parts in accordance with existing law. ​

Senate Bill 264 bans sales of firearms and ammunition on state-owned property in order to ban gun shows at these venues.

Senate Bill 252, the bill to ban bear hunting, has been withdrawn by its author. Decisions regulating wildlife management should be made by experts based on sound science, not by anti-hunting extremists.

The bill filing deadline is still a week away with additional time for lawmakers to insert language into “spot bills.” At this time, policy committees have not begun to hear their respective bills, and won’t for several more weeks. Please stay tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox for further updates.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org