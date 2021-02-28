Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ♠ Bereli.com has a sale running on the IWI US M9ORP17 Masada 9mm Luger Pistol 4.10″ Pistol with 17+1 capacity and Black Textured Polymer Grip also Optics ready for just $442.00 with FREE shipping after a coupon code at check out.

IWI US M9ORP17 Masada 9mm Luger Pistol IWI MASADA 9mm polymer framed striker-fired pistol was developed in order to provide an advanced solution to the modern battlefield requirements. Much more than just another striker-fired pistol, the MASADA features a low profile barrel for reduced perceived recoil. Fully ambidextrous controls and enhanced ergonomics which provide a natural and instinctive pointing grip angle. Three interchangeable wrap around back-straps coupled with the deep beavertail enabling the MASADA pistol to fit a wide variety of hand sizes. MASADA’s frame is made of high strength, impact resistant fiberglass reinforced polymers. Like all IWI firearms, it is built to withstand and endure all types of military use and abuse in extremely harsh environmental conditions. MASADA utilizes a modular serialized high grade steel trigger mechanism housing that can be easily removed, allowing simple and easy disassembly and maintenance. MASADA’s trigger is designed to enhance the shooter’s accuracy and safety. The MASADA trigger has a 6 lb trigger pull. with a clean and crisp break and a positive reset. Featuring a built-in trigger safety, the pistol will not fire unless the trigger is pulled. MASADA is an optics-ready platform and is designed to be used with the Trijicon RMR, Vortex Venom, Leupold Delta Point Pro, and Sig Romeo1 optics. Respective adapter plates and screws for each of these optics allow the optic to mount directly to Masada’s slide. Mounting any optic other than those listed here will risk damaging the firearm. Please contact IWI US Customer Service with questions or for details. Optimized ergonomic design

Clean and crisp trigger reset with a built in trigger safety

Fixed 3-dot sights

Integrated picatinny accessory rail

Optic ready pistol with 4 adapter plates (RMR, Venom, Delta Point and Romeo1)

Low barrel axis for reduced perceived recoil

3 Interchangeable wrap around back-straps – S, M, L

Large trigger guard for use with or without gloves

Enhanced grip texture which enables faster follow-up shots in all conditions Fully ambidextrous operating controls: slide stop lever, magazine release Comes with two standard capacity magazines.

