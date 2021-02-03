Knife Rights: Michigan Knife Rights Act Introduced

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Michigan Knife Rights Act, HB 4066, Knife Rights’ signature knife law preemption bill, has been re-introduced. Last year the Act was passed by the House with a bipartisan vote of 71-36, but was never moved in the Senate because the pandemic stopped most legislation from proceeding.

Sponsors include author Rep. Steven Johnson, who has previously led the effort on this bill, as well as Representatives Andrew Fink, John Reilly, Steve Carra, Joseph Bellino, Brad Paquette, John Damoose, Beau LaFave, Gregory Markkanen, Matthew Maddock, Luke Meerman, Gary Eisen, David LaGrand, John Roth and Pat Outman.

Preemption prevents enforcement of existing local knife ordinances and prohibits new ordinances, more restrictive than state law which only serve to confuse or entrap law-abiding citizens traveling within or through the state.

Knife Rights will let you know when it is time to contact your Michigan legislators.

In 2017 Knife Rights’ Michigan Switchblade Ban Repeal bill was enacted. HB 4066 would ensure that automatics are legal throughout Michigan.

Knife Rights passed the nation’s first Knife Law Preemption bill in Arizona in 2010 and has since passed preemption bills in Alaska, Georgia, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

About Knife Rights

Knife Rights is America’s grassroots knife owners’ organization; Rewriting Knife Law in America™ and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans™. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 33 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 23 states and over one hundred cities and towns since 2010, as well as numerous litigation victories.