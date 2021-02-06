Leupold Adds New PR2-MIL and PR2-MOA Reticles to Mark 5HD Riflescopes

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, is pleased to announce the launch of its new PR2 reticle, designed to take your precision to the next level by reducing reticle clutter, simplifying hold-off, and speeding up your performance when shooting long-range precision rifles.

Developed with input from the country’s top competitors and professional shooters, the PR2 reticles are specifically designed for long range speed and precision. Two styles are soon to be available: the PR2-MIL and the PR2-MOA. They will be carried in Leupold’s Mark 5HD line, in both a 5-25x and 7-35x configuration.

“The Mark 5HD is the highest-performing long-range riflescope on the competitive circuit–with the PR2 reticle, we set out to design the perfect reticle to pair with it for precision shooting,” said John Snodgrass, Tactical Product Line Manager for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “We spent months working with some of the nation’s top competitive shooters, and the end result is a reticle solution that’s going to reduce your clutter, simplify your shooting process, and honestly improve your long-range performance, with ease.”

Leupold’s Mark 5HD riflescope, meanwhile, has been crafted to redefine accuracy, precision, and optical performance for long-range shooters. The new PR2 reticles will both be available in either a 5-25×56 or a 7-35×56. Pick one up and you’ll feel the difference: it’s up to 20 ounces lighter than other scopes in its class. Get behind one and you’ll see the difference, from its superior edge-to-edge clarity to its extreme low-light performance. With three revolutions of elevation adjustment, the Mark 5HD was made to max out the performance of the latest long range rifles and ammunition.

The Mark 5HD features Leupold’s Professional-Grade Optical System, which offers unmatched image quality that’s designed to outperform in the most challenging lighting conditions, industry-leading glare reduction for a clear image in harsh, direct light, and the resolution and clarity that professional guides and shooters demand in the field.

Like all Leupold riflescopes and red dots, the Mark 5HD is waterproof, fogproof, and guaranteed to perform for life. It is proudly manufactured in Leupold’s Beaverton, Ore. factory.

About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and performance eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories, and pro gear.