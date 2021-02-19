Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ♠ Bereli.com has a sale package on the Recover Tactical 20/20 Stabilizer Kit for Glock with prices $79.96 – $131.96 and FREE shipping.

Recover Tactical 20/20 Stabilizer Kit for Glock Features

Ready for use out of the box

Simple installation (see video)

Uses the Guns built in sights, no need to calibrate sights

Compatible with over 40 Glock models

Compatible with multi gen Glocks

Compatible with compensators

Compatible with Red Dot optics

No pistol disassembly or permanent modifications required

Ergonomic no modifications required UCH Charging Handle (or charging can be done using a red dot optic)

Lightweight and compact

Made from glass reinforced polymer

Modular with optional picatinny rail adapters

Increases accuracy

Fully functional with folded armbrace

Compatible with the G7 proprietary holster

Compatible with Umarex and Cybergun officially licensed line of airgun and airsoft Glock pistols* 20/20B Kit Includes:

– Stabilizer Frame

– Brace w/Strap

– UCH & GCH17 Charging Handles (low/high profile) 20/20S Kit Includes:

– Stabilizer Frame

– Brace w/Strap

– UCH & GCH17 Charging Handles (low/high profile)

– Sling

– Picatinny Side Rails 20/20H Kit Includes:

– Stabilizer Frame

– Brace w/Strap

– Charging Handle (low/high profile)

– Sling

– Picatinny Side Rails

– G7 Holster w/Pistol Adapter (Can be used without the 20/20 stabilizer brace) 20/20MG Kit Includes:

– Stabilizer Frame

– Brace w/Strap

– Charging Handle (low/high profile)

– Sling

– Picatinny Side Rails

– G7 Holster w/Pistol Adapter (Can be used without the 20/20 stabilizer brace)

– MG9 Angled Mag Pouch For Glock Magazines

