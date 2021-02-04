|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Self defense shooters, Optics Planet has in stock 20 round boxes of Winchester DEFENDER HANDGUN 9mm Luger 147 grain Bonded Jacketed Hollow Point $37.99 in 20 round boxes with FREE shipping. That is $1.89 each a round.
Winchester DEFENDER HANDGUN 9mm Luger 147 grain Bonded Jacketed Hollow Point Brass Cased Centerfire Pistol Ammunition
Engineered to maximize terminal ballistics as defined by FBI test protocol, PDX1 Defender ammunition provides maximum stopping power for the ultimate in personal defense. Our innovative bonding process welds the jacket to lead core for improved penetration, 1.5x expansion and the proven performance you rely on when the stakes are high.
Specifications for Winchester DEFENDER HANDGUN 9mm Luger 147 grain Bonded Jacketed Hollow Point Brass Cased Centerfire Pistol Ammunition:
- Caliber: 9mm Luger
- Number of Rounds: 20
- Bullet Type: Bonded Jacketed Hollow Point (BJHP)
- Bullet Weight: 147 grain
- Cartridge Case Material: Brass
- Muzzle Velocity: 1000 ft/s
- Primer Location: Centerfire
- Muzzle Energy: 326 ft-lbs
Features:
Hollow PointExpands up to 1.5x the original diameter resulting in maximum stopping power. Notched JacketPreprogrammed to expand into six uniform segments for consistent tactical performance. Proprietary Bonding ProcessWelds jacket to lead resulting in improved penetration and retained weight.
Ammo InStock: 20 rounds Winchester DEFENDER 9mm Luger 147gr Bonded JHP $37.99
Buyin the Winchester “Silver Tip” JHP here for $15.00 a box and Remington JHP boxes of 50 for $22.00 and change. Buying 9mm FMJ for $10.00 – $12.00 a box of 50. I have so many I have to go buy more ammo cans just to store them all. I often wonder if my supplier knows this stuff is selling at prices higher than gold everywhere else.
For that price, I shouldn’t even have to aim.
$1.90 per cartridge. yeah that’s not price gouging at all! Thanks for the deal Ammoland!
Spanky,
I don’t think you get it.
AmmoLand doesn’t set the prices. All we do is try to find the best prices AT THIS TIME. If you can find better prices, please share them with everybody, we’d all love to hear about great prices.
I ordered 9mm FMJ winchester from Optics Planet in October. They still have not filled the order even though they have had it in stock and offered it for sale at much higher prices since then. They claim my order will be filled in April. It looks like they have no intention of honoring the order or price they accepted in October. These people can’t be trusted to follow through on orders they accepted. Not my problem they didn’t have the inventory to fill the order when they accepted it. They shouldn’t have taken orders they couldn’t fill. They need… Read more »
Ammoland is one of the worst company for price gouging I’ve run across. What’s the deal, going out of business are they???
(chuckle)
W at D,
I think I see the problem with the business model. We shoulda bought up all the ammo a while back then we wouldn’t have to try to find you the ammo, we could sell it direct and pocket the money. /sarc
If you know of better prices, please speak up, I’m sure everybody would love to hear about old timey prices about now. 😉
The troubling thing, wolf, is that you have no idea what you have done. Not surprising considering that half the US population has an IQ …….
Less than their shoe size? 🙂
Per dozen added together………………