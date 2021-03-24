Everest Welcomes Aimpoint Red Dot Sights to the Marketplace

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Everest.com, the first online, multi-merchant marketplace for the outdoor recreation community is pleased to announce that Aimpoint, the originator of red dot sighting technology, has launched a storefront in the Everest marketplace featuring their popular line of optics and accessories.

“Aimpoint has been a leader in the optics category for almost 50 years,” says Bill Voss, CEO and Founder of Everest. “We are honored that Aimpoint has chosen Everest as an e-commerce partner. We look forward to promoting their legendary brand and products to millions of outdoor enthusiasts across the country.”

The Everest/Aimpoint storefront will feature Aimpoint sights known for their ruggedness, reliability and durability including the Aimpoint™ Micro H-2 and T-2, Patrol Rifle Optic™ and the ACRO™ P-1. Aimpoint accessories such as the 3XMag™, sight covers, mounts and tools will also be available through the Aimpoint storefront on Everest. You can view the new Aimpoint storefront by clicking here – Aimpoint Storefront

About Everest

Driven by our Caliber Members, the Everest mission is to create the largest marketplace on earth for the outdoor recreation community – a place where retailers can sell gear, apparel and accessories for all outdoor recreational activities including hiking, camping, biking, rock climbing, winter sports, watersports, team sports, fishing, hunting, kayaking, rafting, road and trail running, and much\ more. Everest is a place where like-minded consumers can learn, interact, participate and shop. Ultimately, we are a community of like-minded, non-discriminating, conservation-loving outdoor living retailers, manufacturers, distributors and consumers. Join the movement today.

About Aimpoint

Aimpoint products are trusted by hunters, military, and law enforcement officers around the globe. Built to withstand the harshest of environments and exceed the demands of professional use, Aimpoint red dot sights are recognized as the industry leader in innovation and technology. For this reason, Aimpoint products have been the choice of the United States Army and Air Force since 1997. Proudly made in Sweden for over 45 years, Aimpoint continues to set the standard in reflex sighting technology. Don’t settle for anything less.