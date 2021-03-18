FOAC Public Statement Clarifying Position on 80% Gun Parts & Sales

Pennsylvania – -(AmmoLand.com)- Public Statement clarifying our position on behalf of the officers / BOD of Firearms Owners Against Crime.

I am writing to clear the air about the most recent confusion surrounding the press release of 3/15/2021 titled “Rep. Amen Brown, Eagle Arms, Polymer 80 Kits and Violent Criminals”.

Firearms Owners Against Crime has not, is not, and will not advocate, promote, or support the registration or banning of any gun part, accessory, unfinished lower, parts kits, kit gun, magazine, or any piece of plastic or metal.

Although FOAC supported and supports Eagle Arms as a private company that made hard and unpopular policy decisions about their own shows, we will not standby while insinuations are made that cast a shadow of doubt upon our unwavering belief that the 2nd Amendment and Article 1 Sections 21 and 25 of the Pennsylvania Constitution shall NOT be questioned or infringed. Firearms Owners Against Crime supports law-abiding American’s right to purchase parts, kits, accessories, unfinished kits, etc. using cash or any form of payment that the seller and buyer agree upon.

Firearms Owners Against Crime is a non-partisan political action committee focused on advancing the rights and liberties of all Pennsylvanians and we pride ourselves on the fact that we actively reach out to all Legislators in an effort to educate them about firearms, the law, and the Constitutions of PA and the United States.

FOAC President, Kim Stolfer has been working with Legislators from both sides of the isle for decades helping them write, sponsor, and support pro-liberty and anti-crime legislation. We the officers and board support him in this effort without hesitation.

I pray that we can learn a lesson from this experience and recognize how quickly many in the 2A community had turned on “one of our own”, whose actions and deeds and dedication to Liberty cannot be questioned. When we disagree, let us as a community reach out to one another and discuss issues rather than lambast one another. If we as pro-gun / pro-liberty advocates and organizations do not learn to work together we may not be able to survive the oncoming anti-gun / anti-liberty onslaught that is on the horizon.

Firearms Owners Against Crime will NEVER support registering parts kits commonly known as “80% lowers”. FOAC was very vocal about this when AG Shapiro tried to attack 80% AR Lowers in 2018-2019. Firearms Owners Against Crime will NEVER support the classification of a piece of plastic, polymer, or metal as a “firearm”. We spoke out against this practice when then-President Trump signed the bump stock ban. Firearms Owners Against Crime will always support the “policing of our own” and speak out and fight against the expansion of government intrusion into the lives of law-abiding citizens.

We urge our fellow Pennsylvanians to focus their energies on urging their Representatives to support Constitutional Carry, Strengthening Preemption, Eliminating PICs, and adding disparity of force to the “Castle Laws”.

It is my hope that these statements clear up any potential concerns or doubts about what Firearms Owners Against Crime is about and what its officers, board, and members stand for.

Yours in Liberty

Klint Macro

2nd VP, FOAC

Firearms Owners Against Crime

Firearms Owners Against Crime is a political action committee registered in the state of Pennsylvania dedicated to reviewing candidates in strict favor of pro-2nd amendment policies. www.foac-pac.org