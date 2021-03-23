Iowa: Permitless Carry and Frivolous Lawsuit Prevention Pass Senate

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- March 22nd, 2021, the Iowa Senate voted 31-17 to pass House File 756, for permitless carry and other pro-gun measures, and also voted 31-17 to pass House File 621, to protect Second Amendment rights from frivolous lawsuits. These bills will now go to Governor Kim Reynolds for her signature.

House File 756 allows a law-abiding adult to carry a concealed firearm, without first needing to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens have their right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. In addition, it adds the option for law-abiding citizens to pass a federal background check to acquire a handgun without obtaining a Permit to Acquire, ensures that public housing cannot deny Second Amendment rights to tenants, ensures that local governments cannot restrict the lawful carrying of firearms, expands the types of training accepted for a Permit to Carry Weapons, and other Second Amendment provisions.

House File 621 protects firearm dealers, manufacturers, distributors, etc., from frivolous lawsuits for the criminal or unlawful use of their product. While federal law currently has this protection, as the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), President Biden has promised to repeal it as the main part of his assault on the Second Amendment. Prior to Congress passing PLCAA in 2005, 34 states passed similar laws on their own. With this bill, Iowa will add an additional layer of protection to prevent anti-gun extremists from attempting to bankrupt law-abiding businesses by suing them for the third party, criminal misuse of their legal products.

NRA thanks the lawmakers who supported these bills protecting and advancing Second Amendment rights in Iowa.

