Kinzinger Creates Conundrum For Second Amendment Supporters

Illinois – -(AmmoLand.com)- Second Amendment supporters have noticed the sharp left turn Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) has taken with his votes in recent weeks, not just to impeach President Trump, but also to sign on to parts of the agenda pushed by anti-Second Amendment extremists. It’s a shock from one of the few people Second Amendment supporters could count on in Illinois.

Currently, there are 13 Democrats and five Republicans in the House of Representatives, and both United States Senators from Illinois are Democrats. Of those twenty people, all of the Democrats are reliable votes for just about any anti-Second Amendment scheme. Illinois is slated to lose a House seat in the upcoming redistricting – and there is talk that Democrats may try to take the Republicans down to as few as three seats when the lines get redrawn.

Kinzinger, therefore, may be trying to shift left and be a more “moderate” Republican – and part of that involves selling out law-abiding gun owners to the point of going along with some (if not all) of an anti-Second Amendment agenda. Part of it is the fact that Second Amendment supporters have been losing ground in the suburbs, particularly since the Columbine shooting.

But Kinzinger could have made a choice to stand for the Second Amendment and make his case to his voters. After all, Chicago is a very nearby and very obvious failure of gun control laws when it comes to reducing violence, especially with the very onerous burdens on law-abiding citizens. In addition, there are plenty of federal laws that could make a difference.

How hard would it be for Kinzinger to actually point out just how many laws a criminal already breaks? It’s not hard to do that sort of research. And if people see just what the government isn’t using or doing, there could be an opening to make the case.

That being said, if Kinzinger can help put Republicans over the magic number of 218, and is the candidate in the general, he will probably be one of the tough Susan Collins-esque pills Second Amendment supporters may have to swallow. That said, he is being challenged in the primary by Catalina Lauf, a former Trump Administration official.

If Kinzinger can turn things around and start making an aggressive case (and this would including voting against any other anti-Second Amendment bills), he may be worth keeping. If not, then Lauf appears to be a solid replacement option, albeit she may face a tougher time in the general election. That being said, those who wish to see our Second Amendment right protected should support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to ensure that the current anti-Second Amendment regimes in the House, Senate, and White House are defeated at the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.