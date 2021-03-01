Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- SiOnyx has the popular SIONYX Aurora Black color digital night vision camera back with a hard case in-stock and shipping FREE for $599.00. These have been hot sellers so get them while you can.

Aurora Black Color Digital Night Vision Camera We developed the SIONYX Aurora Black color digital night vision camera in response to market demand for a low-cost tactical night vision optic. Designed for rugged conditions, the Aurora Black has been tested on an M4 up to 4,000 rounds of .223 / 5.56, when paired with our proprietary Aurora Picatinny Rail Mount. Experience color night vision under near moonless starlight conditions with the all new Aurora Black. WHAT’S IN THE BOX? Aurora Black color night vision camera

Hardshell waterproof case

2 Camera Batteries

USB charging cable

32 GB microSD card Firearm mountable utilizing a Picatinny Rail Mount. ADD-ON Aurora Picatinny Rail Mount – $49.00 Wirelessly stream to a smart device via the SIONYX app.

