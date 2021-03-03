U.S. LawShield to Present Seminar Series at Wisconsin Open Season Sportsman’s Expo

WISCONSIN DELLS Wisc. – -(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. LawShield has signed on as the presenting sponsor of the Seminar Series at the Wisconsin Open Season Sportsman’s Expo in Wisconsin Dells, Wisc., March 26-28, 2021 at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. The Open Season Sportsman’s Expo is the former Outdoor Life/Field Stream Expo in Madison, which due to COVID restrictions in Madison and Dane County had to be moved.

The organization’s purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense. U.S. LawShield believes in empowering its members through knowledge, education, and a self-defense mindset. U.S. LawShield challenges the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense and exists to support and protect their member’s fundamental legal rights in the legal system.

The Seminar Series presented by U.S. LawShield will feature some of the most well-known and entertaining personalities in the outdoor world. The continually growing lineup of seminar speakers for the Wisconsin Expo includes:

Alan Probst, sharing his insight on trapping

Byron Ferguson, performing Trick Shot Archery Shows

Eddie Salter, talking all things turkey

Jason Caldwell, Raptors Up Close, sharing his vast experience with birds of prey

Jason Clark, Southeastern Reptile Rescue, performing an educational and entertaining Snake Show

Chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois, conducting Wild Game Cooking Demonstration

Randy Flannery, speaking about the time-honored tradition of tracking and stalking whitetail deer

Travis “T-Bone” Turner from Bone Collector on the Outdoor Channel, chatting about Deer Hunting and hosting an in-depth Q&A session

Tom Mesnard, sharing his unique approach to Hunting Land Management

The Expo features the latest products, gear and equipment for hunting, fishing and outdoor enthusiasts. Attendees will have the chance to meet industry insiders, attend educational seminars and demonstrations, test out the newest products, shop for show deals and bring their deer to have it measured and scored.

To see the current lineup for the Seminar Series presented by U.S. LawShield at the Wisconsin Open Season Sportsman’s Expo, CLICK HERE.

For more information on the Wisconsin Open Season Sportsman’s Expo as well as to purchase tickets online, visit www.OpenSeasonSportsmansExpo.com.