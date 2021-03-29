Vasque Men’s Breeze AT GTX Waterproof Hiking Shoes, GORE-TEX $123.99 FREE S&H CODE

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide with another great footwear deal. Vasque Men’s Breeze AT-GTX Waterproof Hiking Shoes with GORE-TEX liners for $123.99 after coupon code “GUNSNGEAR” and free shipping for members. That is a great price for GORE-TEX-built products and they have a decent size selection as of this post date. Check the same boot here where even the Amazon discount kings can’t beat this price.

Vasque Men’s Breeze AT GTX Waterproof Hiking Shoes, GORE-TEX Breeze right through hikes in the warmest conditions with Vasque® by Red Wing Shoes® Breeze AT GTX Hiking Shoes. This latest iteration provides increased cool, dry comfort with added durability and support. You get the waterproof benefits of GORE-TEX to keep you absolutely dry. Plus, Extended Comfort Technology accelerates moisture and heat transfer, which is ideal for extended hikes and hot days. Additional venting at the toe and heel, and moisture-wicking mesh lining add to the warm-weather adaptability of these premium hikers. No matter the length of your trek, Vasque’s exclusive Vibram Contact Grip with Megagrip outsole provides traction on loose terrain and grabs hold of rocky crags. Plus, it’s incredibly durable to protect your foot and resist wearing out. And the All Terrain Compound plus cushioning pods comforts and supports while keeping weight down. So you can explore just about anywhere, from your regular hike to extended backpacking adventures Waterproof 2mm nubuck leather/abrasion-resistant mesh uppers

GORE-TEX waterproof with Extended Comfort Technology maximizes heat and moisture transfer for cool, dry wear even in hot conditions

Vibram Contact Grip with Megagrip outsole for superior grip and traction on solid and loose terrain

A.T.C. (All Terrain Compound) midsole with EVA cushioning pods comforts and supports while keeping weight down and resisting wearing out

Dual-density comfort insole

Textile lining wicks moisture away

TPU shank for added stability

Acr Tempo+ last with asymmetrical fit, ample toe room, and medium heel width Order today!

