Brevard County Sheriff Calls Out Anti-Second Amendment Extremists

Florida – -(AmmoLand.com)- Second Amendment supporters will recall that in the wake of the Parkland school shooting in 2018, then-Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel immediately moved to blame the NRA, all the while covering up how his office botched numerous calls involving the shooter. The “Cowards of Broward” were rightly derided then, and Ammoland even called out then-gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum for defending them.

So, the comments by Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey are a breath of fresh air for those who believe in the Second Amendment. In a video coming in at just under four and a half minutes, Ivey blasts many of the talking points we’ve come to expect from anti-Second Amendment extremists in the wake of horrific crimes and acts of madness that make national news, while also pointing out that strict laws don’t stop the misuse of firearms.

“Tell me I’m wrong for thinking that gun control advocates should wake up and realize that law-abiding citizens aren’t the ones killing people every day in places like Chicago and New York,” Ivey said, naming two cities with some of the most onerous restrictions on our right to keep and bear arms. Don’t believe me about the myriad of restrictions? Check out the NRA-ILA’s summaries for Illinois and New York for yourself – and know that those two cities have added even more on top of what are in the state summaries.

“Not once do they ever talk about keeping violent criminals who shoot people locked up or even stricter penalties for freaking criminals who steal guns from law-abiding citizens,” Ivey added.

Much of that would come as common sense to loyal Ammoland readers. Ivey goes even further, slamming the media for not covering the times that law-abiding citizens prevent crimes – or top them while they are in progress – by using firearms. He then goes on to take down the talking points of many anti-Second Amendment extremists.

“Violent criminals don’t care anything about background checks or buying a gun at the gun show. You know why? Because they don’t legally buy guns in the first place,” Ivey says, taking aim at calls for “universal” background checks. Ivey instead pointed out that many criminals either steal guns or buy stolen guns (18 USC 922 and 18 USC 924 show that strong penalties are in place for stealing guns – or even being in possession of a stolen gun). Ivey also called for bringing back provisions like “10-20-Life” that targeted the misuse of firearms in violent crimes. “I know it’s perplexing, but my guns never shoot without the trigger being pulled by a human,” Ivey said. “So, it’s not the gun that commits an act of violence,” he added. “It’s the person with the gun who makes it do harm to others.”

Second Amendment supporters will enjoy this video. They also need to work to elect more like Sheriff Ivey to federal, state, and local offices. One way to help do so is to support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to ensure that the current anti-Second Amendment regimes in the House, Senate, and White House – not to mention those in control of too many state and local governments – are defeated at the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.