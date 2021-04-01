CCRKBA Radio Blitz Takes the Fight to Capitol Hill Anti-Gunners

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Taking advantage of a sharp increase in support from grassroots gun rights activists, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms is ramping up its campaign against the Capitol Hill gun control crusade, specifically against H.R. 127, with a national radio blitz beginning April 5 that includes audio advertising on the Salem Radio Network and Westwood One, reaching hundreds of radio stations across the country.

“We plan on reaching almost 8 million listeners on more than 700 radio stations from coast to coast,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “Our message is going to be pro-gun-rights and anti-legislation.”

The stepped-up offensive comes on the heels of a Rasmussen Reports survey that found a majority of likely U.S. voters (76%) affirming the Constitution guarantees the right of average citizens to own firearms. This includes 89 percent of Republicans and 79 percent of Independents, but only 62 percent of respondents identified as Democrats.

Incredibly, 16 percent of poll respondents don’t believe the amendment guarantees an individual right. The survey also revealed 40 percent of respondents identifying as Democrats think the Second Amendment should be repealed.

Overall, an alarming 27 percent of all survey respondents favor repealing the amendment, which protects the right to keep and bear arms.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted March 24-25 with a +/- 3 percentage point sampling error.

News like this makes the CCRKBA campaign all the more important. Of the millions of radio listeners who will hear the organization’s message, Gottlieb expects many to hear it twice.

According to Gottlieb, the radio campaign is the audio portion of the group’s highly successful television ad that has been running for the past month on a dozen different networks. The message is warning American gun owners about the threat they face from anti-gun House members such as Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), who is sponsoring H.R. 127, a radical gun control package that includes mandatory $800 annual gun insurance, required psychological examination of any citizen wanting to purchase a firearm, plus licensing and registration.

In short, Jackson Lee’s bill essentially reduces the right to keep and bear arms to the level of a heavily-regulated government privilege. CCRKBA’s radio effort involves some of the biggest names in conservative broadcasting.

“Our radio campaign will be heard nationally on the Hugh Hewitt show, Sebastian Gorka’s program and other syndicated broadcasts hosted by Larry Elder, Lars Larson, Dan Bongino and Fox News with Brian Kilmeade,” Gottlieb said. “The Citizens Committee has expanded its outreach activities with this new national threat to our gun rights already underway. We’re rolling up our sleeves and stepping into the lead in this fight.” “Congressional extremists including Sheila Jackson Lee, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein and their Democrat comrades think now is the time to destroy the Second Amendment and turn a right into a privilege,” he continued. “We are not going to let that happen, so we’re launching a second front to block their agenda.”

The radio campaign is the “second front” to which he alluded. Judging from the public reaction to CCRKBA’s televised advertisement, the effort is working.

“For years,” Gottlieb said “anti-gunners have hounded law-abiding American gun owners with innuendo, half-truths and outright lies, and it is time to fight back with the truth. The Citizens Committee is going on the offensive. Our message has already been seen by over 26 million television viewers, and now we’re reaching out via the radio airwaves with the most popular national radio hosts on the air today. The fight has commenced, and we are on the front lines.”

Meanwhile, Jason Ouimet, executive director of the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action, told Fox News this week that—despite all of its legal troubles in recent months—NRA “is not weakened at all” and is in the fight.

“In fact, we’re as strong as we’ve ever been,” Ouimet insisted. “We’ve been growing at more than a thousand members per day since the beginning of January so we are fully ready to fight this we are fully engaged…and our members are ready to fight this.”

Shown a news clip featuring anti-gun Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) claiming he has been contacted by several Republican senators “who say the NRA’s authority is fading” and the “anti-gun-violence movement’s impact is increasing,” Ouimet suggested the senator is engaging in wishful thinking.

“Just because Chris Murphy says it, doesn’t mean it’s true at all,” Ouimet observed. “Gun control isn’t the answer. It’s never been the answer. Passing legislation that makes it harder, or takes away firearms from any individual, doesn’t make anybody any safer except maybe the criminals.”

NRA was sued by New York State Attorney General Letitia James last August. She is seeking to dissolve the 5-million-member association, which is incorporated in New York State. Earlier this year, NRA announced its intent to leave the Empire State, while declaring bankruptcy, and reincorporating in Texas.

In the months since that chain of events began, CCRKBA and its sister organization, the Second Amendment Foundation, have also been busy with thousands of new supporters and members.

Gun owners are both alarmed and energized. Gone, it appears, is the lackadaisical attitude that “it can’t happen here.” With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in office, and Capitol Hill anti-gunners pushing hard, both CCRKBA and SAF have been airing their warning messages on national television, and gun owners are responding. They have apparently concluded “it can happen here” after all.

RELATED:

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms, and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.