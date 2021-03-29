Poll: Majority of Likely Voters Say Tougher Laws Won’t Stop Mass Killers

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- While Joe Biden continues to threaten new gun control action, perhaps via executive order, and Capitol Hill Democrats are pushing extremist gun laws, a new Rasmussen Survey may have just provided a needle to pop their bubble as a majority of “likely U.S. voters say it is not possible to completely prevent mass shootings like the ones in” Atlanta and Boulder.

Rasmussen released the survey results one day after Biden’s first press conference since taking office. It was an event that saw him actually skip around the subject of guns when asked about it. As noted by Fox News, when asked if he will fulfill his earlier promises to press for stricter gun laws, his response was a tepid “It’s a matter of timing.”

If the Rasmussen poll is correct, Biden and Congressional Democrats are all wrong on their timing, and may never get it right.

The survey found that 64 percent of likely voters don’t think it likely that mass shootings can be prevented. Fewer than one in four (23%) think mass shootings can be prevented and 13 percent are not sure.

Almost immediately, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms reacted to the Rasmussen results.

“We’re not surprised that a majority of likely voters have this one figured out better than Biden,” CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb said. “After Georgia and Colorado, fewer than one in four (23%) believe mass shootings can be completely prevented, and those voters must live in the same fantasy land as the president and his Congressional comrades.”

Damage to the Democrat claim of public support for their gun control agenda goes deeper.

The Rasmussen survey revealed, “On the specific question of whether stricter gun control laws would help prevent mass shootings, a majority (51%) of voters say no, while 39% say yes, and 10% are not sure.”

While 46 percent of survey respondents think the country needs stricter gun control laws, 49 percent disagree, giving the pro-rights side more momentum.

By no great surprise, a majority of Democrats (77%) favor stricter gun laws, Rasmussen said. They are out of step with Republicans (71%) and Independents (60%) who turn thumbs down on stricter gun control laws.

“What this tells us at the Citizens Committee is that Joe Biden and the Democrat leadership are out of touch with a majority of voters,” Gottlieb observed, “and Democrats as a whole actually make up the so-called ‘fringe’ of the electorate when it comes to guns and the Second Amendment. “We have said it before, and will continue repeating it,” he added. “Democrats have become the party of gun confiscation and prohibition, not just gun control. “The farther Democrats drift toward an anti-freedom, anti-liberty agenda,” he warned, “the farther the party, and its leadership, move away from traditional American ideals. “We have been saying for years what a majority of likely voters are now telling Rasmussen,” Gottlieb said. “It must drive Biden and the Democrats crazy—although they would never admit it—to learn a majority of likely voters agree with us rather than with their extremist gun control agenda. Biden and his gun grabbing allies have been wondering for years why they can’t push their anti-gun schemes. Looks like we’re standing in their way.”

During a Friday press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that she “couldn’t offer and ‘exact time frame’ on when” Biden will begin issuing executive orders on guns. She noted such orders are “one of the levers that we can use … to help address the prevalence of gun violence and address community safety around the country,” according to Yahoo News.

Biden is taking some heat for having used “cheat sheets” during his presser, and selecting only certain journalists to offer questions. He specifically avoided Fox News. Peter Doocy, but he did have talking points (caught on camera) on a sheet, apparently to use in responses to other reporters. Some critics have already insinuated Biden spoke only with “friendly” reporters.

While dancing around any commitment on gun control, Biden said the next priority of his administration is “infrastructure.” This means gun control will have to wait, which seems likely since Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin is so far not supporting gun control packages sent over from the House.

