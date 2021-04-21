EOTECH Affirms Commitment to Spirit of Blue’s Mission

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Spirit of Blue Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing officer safety and vitality throughout the law enforcement community. EOTECH®, the leading manufacturer of holographic weapon sights and premium Vudu® riflescopes, is pleased to renew its financial support of the Spirit of Blue Foundation and its fundraising goals. In doing so, EOTECH honors the courageous men and women who put their lives on the line as they protect and serve our communities.

The Spirit of Blue Foundation works nationally to grant safety equipment to law enforcement agencies who need it to protect their officers. They work with best-in-class safety equipment manufacturers, retail chains and non-profit partners to raise the funds to enable these equipment grants. Since 2011, Spirit of Blue has made 152 grants, awarded into all 50 states and their granted equipment has been credited with 14 saves. Over 900,000 law enforcement officers honorably serve the population of the United States. On average, 125 officers are lost and another 50,000 are injured in the line of duty each year. Spirit of Blue is proud to help protect these officers through its initiatives.

Like the Spirit of Blue Foundation, EOTECH launched its Back the Blue funding initiative to help charities deliver critical law enforcement support programs. “We are passionate about our support and appreciation for our country’s law enforcement personnel,” commented Lisa Kemp, EOTECH, Director of Marketing. “Many of our staff are former law enforcement professionals, so this cause is close to our hearts. Like most Americans, we stand behind our police. EOTECH is proud to provide funding to them through our Back the Blue initiative.”

As part of the Back the Blue Initiative, EOTECH created a special edition XPS2 Holographic Weapon Sight (HWS®) featuring a Thin Blue Line Flag logo. Fittingly, the EOTECH XPS2 is a favorite among law enforcement departments across the country. Proudly made in the USA, it’s a mission-adaptable sight featuring a quick target acquisition 68MOA ring and 1MOA dot.

The XPS2 sight provides uncompromising speed and accuracy and excels in close-quarter engagements with fast-moving targets. Purchasing a pro-grade, special-edition Back the Blue XPS2 gives shooters reliable performance while supporting America’s frontline law enforcement officers.

In addition, EOTECH offers a Back the Blue line of t-shirts, mugs, hats, and other signature products. With every purchase of a Back the Blue XPS2 optic or other BTB merchandise, EOTECH donates 25% of the gross sale to its chosen charities, including the Spirit of Blue Foundation. To learn more about Spirit of Blue, or to join as a member, visit www.spiritofblue.org.

About EOTECH

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, EOTECH® designs, manufactures and markets electro-optical products, Vudu® rifle optics, thermal devices, and night vision systems. Due to its advanced technology, EOTECH Holographic Weapon Sights (HWS®) are among the fastest and most intuitive sighting systems on the planet. This is exactly why you’ll find them on the weapons of America’s most elite law enforcement professionals and special operations warriors. You’ll immediately see the advantage the instant you engage a target.