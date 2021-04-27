Introducing Galco’s New All-Season IWB Holster, the SC2

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- For the many gun carriers who prefer a holster with a retention strap, the SC2 is the perfect concealed carry holster for all seasons!

Galco SC2 Holster

Comfortable and convenient, the SC2 features a snap-on design that allows the holster to attach and detach from the belt without removing the belt. Reinforced premium steerhide construction retains its shape when the handgun is removed, allowing smooth and easy return to the holster. The smooth-out leather construction rides comfortably against the body and features full firing grip clearance for a quick and sure draw. The reinforced thumb-break retention strap gives the SC2 an enhanced level of security.

The SC2 fits belts up to 1 3/4″. Optional 1 1/4” and 1 ½” belt loops are also available.

Made for over 30 different popular handguns, the SC2 is available in a right-hand draw in black finish.

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.