New Hampshire House Considering Laws to Fix Handgun Purchasing

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Wednesday, April 28, the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee will hold a public hearing on Senate Bill 141 which fixes the handgun purchase process in the Granite State. Please act now! Contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 141.

Senate Bill 141 resolves New Hampshire’s longstanding problem with delays during handgun purchases, by abolishing the “state gun line” system that the State Police currently use for handgun purchases. Instead, the process for purchasing a handgun will now mirror buying a long gun, which goes through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). This switch in the process will not only reduce taxpayer burdens, but it will also greatly reduce the number of delays experienced by those attempting to exercise their Second Amendment rights by purchasing a handgun.

Again, please act now and call on members of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee to SUPPORT this important piece of NRA-backed legislation, and end delays on handgun purchases in the Granite State! NRA members and Second Amendment supporters are also encouraged to testify or register their opinions through the state website by clicking here.