Nightstick TCM-550XLS Xtreme 550 Lumen Compact LED Weapon Light $65.00 FREE S&H

Nightstick TCM-550XLS Xtreme 550 Lumen Compact LED Weapon Light The TCM-550XLS Compact Tactical Weapon-Mounted Light uses a super-bright LED rated at 550 lumens working in conjunction with a precision-engineered total internal reflection (TIR) lens to create a bright white beam of light rated at 136 meters. This weapon light features completely ambidextrous and intuitive rear-facing toggle switches on each side of the light to operate momentary, constant-on and strobe lighting modes. Features LED technology

Ambidextrous rear-facing toggle switches

Momentary, constant-on flashlight & strobe

Aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum housing

Type III hard anodized finish

Sharp, focused beam rated at 136 meters

IP-X7 Waterproof

Impact & chemical resistant

Serialized for personal identification

1 CR123 battery (included)

Limited Lifetime Warranty The housing of the TCM-550XLS is constructed from aircraft-grade 6061-T6 Aluminum with a polymer rear housing. Includes four handgun-specific modular rail inserts (pre-configured with C1 insert for Glock pistols), two spare Allen screws, Allen wrench, and one CR123 Lithium battery.

