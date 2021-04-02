1994 Will Be Prophecy For the Democrats Gun Control Push & 2022 Midterms

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- James Eayrs. “History may not repeat itself. But it rhymes.”

Let’s summarize this one quickly. Bill Clinton came to power and promptly pushed gun control, giving us an assault weapons ban and the Brady Bill.

In the next mid-term elections, the following happens.

In the Senate, a 54-46 Republican Majority.

In the House, the GOP gained 54 seats, and Newt Gingrich became the speaker.

Al Gore’s call to ban hand-guns cost him his home state of Tennessee and the 2000 election for the Presidency. This article from CNN shows how Gore was once pro-2A until he moved onto the National scene.

So let’s ask some questions, shall we? Since Colorado has universal background checks and a hi-capacity magazine ban, why didn’t these laws prevent the shooting in Boulder, CO?

Here is a list of all laws democrat politicians have pushed through, a dream list for the gun control advocates, and they all failed!

What makes any rational person think these laws would be any more effective nationally than in Colorado?

So for every democrat congressperson, let me ask you this question.

Are you going to vote for a gun control bill that will not save a single life and cost yourself and your party your seat?

Biden didn’t have any coattails in 2020, and he carried only½ as many counties as Obama did. So dear democrat, if you’re not in a blue county (And that’s 30 of you) and you follow these votes for gun control… well.. all I can say is.. Don’t let the door hit you in the ass as you lose your seat!

Let’s change the narrative. Make gun grabbing democrats answer these questions;

Why are you passing laws that you know will not work?

Why are you taking away our rights?

Colorado already has the gun control laws you say you want, yet Boulder still happened; how is that possible?

We will remember how you vote on this issue in 2022.

So what can you do to save our 2A rights?

