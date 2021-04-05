Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ♠ Primary Arms with a sweet price on the Rock Island VRPA40 12 Gauge Mag Fed 20″ Pump Shotgun just… $379.99. Limit 1 per household. And… YES! You can get 19 round magazines for this monster!

Rock Island VRPA40 12 Gauge Mag Fed Pump Shotgun The Rock Island Armory VRPA40 brings the reliability and versatility of pump action to the VR family of 12 gauge shotguns. The VRPA40 12 Gauge features a receiver made from 7075-T6 aluminum for lightweight durability and features a magazine fed design that shares mags with the other VR shotguns. The barrel comes in at 20 inches long and features a heat shield as well as a contoured profile to help reduce weight near the muzzle. Features: 20” contoured barrel

Chambered for 12 Gauge shells

Includes 5 round magazine

Mag compatibility with other VR shotguns

7075-T6 aluminum receiver anodized black

Heat shield

Picatinny optic rail

Mobil choke

Fiber optic front sight Additional features include a picatinny optic mount with an integrated rear sight. The synthetic stock brings the overall length to 55.11 inches and the unloaded weight comes out to 6.9 lbs. making this a light and handy shotgun perfect for home defense.

