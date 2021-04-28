SAF’s Investigative Journalism Project: A letter from Your Lead Investigator

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Welcome, friends, to what is the most important undertaking of our lives.

We’re at war, you see, an information war – or in this case a misinformation war – is being waged against our gun community and our gun culture.

The anti-gunners have resources that the pro-gun community does not, namely billions of dollars, a growing list of corporate supporters, the President and his administration, Congress, and the mainstream media, which will parrot whatever the gun prohibitionists want regardless of whether it’s true or false.

If the anti-gunners win this misinformation war, game over.

We can already see examples of what’s happened after the first few skirmishes. As they continue to demonize America’s most popular rifle, more states are considering banning ARs and standard-capacity magazines. Home-build kits may soon be outlawed, and there is a good chance pistol-braces will be banned too.

I like my ARs. I won’t ever give them up.

When you compare our resources to the team the anti-gunners can put on the field, it can be a bit daunting, right?

Wrong. We can win this.

How you ask?

By Going Guerilla – By Building A Vast, Grassroots Guerilla Army.

It’s a proven tactic oppressed people have used for thousands of years when they’ve been confronted by a larger force that they cannot engage through conventional means.

We’re going to create a vast army of Second Amendment supporters – Mr. Gottlieb’s original intent with this project. It’s the only way we can truly compete against their anti-gun messages and the power of the mainstream media.

Our mission is to showcase under-reported stories and debunk misinformation from opponents of the right to keep and bear arms, through daily reporting, investigations, analysis, and commentary on the policy, politics, culture, and business of guns in America.

However, this is definitely something we can’t do alone. We need your help. We need your eyes and ears out there, reporting the other side’s lies and shenanigans to us so they can be exposed.

Reporting their fake news is simple.

You can send tips to me at [email protected] Or, if you prefer, please feel free to give me a call. My cell is 941-284-8553, and my phone is always on. Please think of me as your pro-gun journalist. (Need a more secure way to communicate check out this related post here. AmmoLand News works hand-in-hand with Lee Williams & SAF.)

Together, we will expose their anti-gun lies. That’s a promise.

There are other ways you can help.

Once our stories are published on sites like AmmoLand News, please share them on ALL your social media, several times in a week or month. It’s high time that our side starts using social media more effectively anyway. The anti-gunners weaponized Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other social media platforms against us years ago, and all we did was complain. If we want to win, we need to use their own tactics against them.

If you’re able to support us financially, that, too, is appreciated. Please be assured the money will be put to good use, and we know how to stretch a dollar.

The Second Amendment Foundation’s Investigative Journalism Project wouldn’t be possible without you. Click here to make a tax deductible donation to support pro-gun stories like this.

In addition to an army of tipsters, we envision that the Investigative Reporting Project will create a network of national correspondents, who will help safeguard Second Amendment rights. If you’re a writer and want to help out, please call me. I need your help.

For me, this misinformation war is personal, folks. It affects my lifestyle and how I choose to safeguard my family.

Besides, I’ve seen firsthand how the media makes editorial decisions when a story involves guns. To put it bluntly, they never let the facts get in the way of an anti-gun story that furthers their anti-gun narrative.

Take a look around at the state of our gun culture: ammo has tripled in price if you can find it, as have defensive handguns and ARs. The media is prattling on 24-7 about the need to do something about “gun violence,” and we’ve got a President who wants to “buy back” our rifles, which he never owned in the first place.

If that is unacceptable to you, please join us and start fighting back!

I hope to hear from you.

Thanks,

Lee

Lee Williams is the Chief Editor of the Second Amendment Foundation’s Investigative Reporting Project. He can be contacted at [email protected] or on his cell phone at 941-284-8553.

About Lee Williams

Lee Williams, who is also known as “The Gun Writer”, has been writing about the Second Amendment, firearms, the firearms industry, and the gun culture for more than 10 years. Click here to see all of his work. Until recently, he was also an editor for a daily newspaper in Florida. Before becoming an editor, Lee was an investigative reporter at newspapers in three states and a U.S. Territory. Before becoming a journalist, he worked as a police officer. Before becoming a cop, Lee served in the Army. He’s earned more than a dozen national journalism awards as a reporter, and three medals of valor as a cop. Lee is an avid tactical shooter, and a regular contributor to Armed American Radio.