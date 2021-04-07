Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has SB Tactical’s SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing 5-Position Adjustable Brace on sale for $114.99 with coupon code “PTT” added in the shopping cart. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Normally priced at $130.00 most places on the web.

5 Positions for Maximum Versatility. The SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace adds 5 positions of adjustments for the perfect fit as well as offering all of the benefits of a pistol arm brace. The minimalist design features compatibility with a standard mil-spec carbine receiver extension, an ambidextrous QD socket, and an adjustable nylon strap. 5-position pistol stabilizing brace

Includes Mil-Spec carbine extension

Fits: Mil-Spec AR15 receivers

Weight: 6.75 oz.

6.1” long and 1.8” wide Available in both black and flat dark earth, the SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace is a great addition to your next AR pistol build.

It does not include the lock nut or endplate. Those will need to be purchased separately.

