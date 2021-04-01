Wyoming: Senate Approves Permitless Carry Strengthening Legislation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the Wyoming Senate passed legislation that enhances Wyoming’s Permitless Carry laws, House Bill 116, by a 27 to 3 vote. The measure will now be sent to the desk of Governor Mark Gordon for his signature. Please contact Governor Gordon and ask him to sign House Bill 116 into law.

House Bill 116 expands Wyoming’s permitless carry law, which has been in effect since 2011, to all law-abiding adults, not just Wyoming residents who have resided in the state for at least six months. This ensures that visitors and new residents have their right to self-defense without government red tape or delays.

Again, please contact Governor Mark Gordon and ask him to sign House Bill 116 into law.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org