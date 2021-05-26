Girls with Guns TV Season 7 to Premiere on May 24

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Girls with Guns TV (GWGTV) is set to release its seventh season which includes six new, fun-filled episodes. One episode per month will be released on Carbon TV and YouTube beginning on May 24 where you can watch Jen O’Hara and Norissa Harman, Co-Founders of Girls with Guns Clothing, hunt antelope in California and whitetail in Pennsylvania; provide firearms training to new gun owners; and host their Annual Girls with Guns (GWG) Ladies Week in Wyoming to harvest mule deer and whitetail.

“We are showcasing some new faces this season, including that of my daughter Olivia who has gone on all of our hunts with us this past year,” said Jen, GWG’s CEO. “Becoming a mom in 2019 definitely changed my hunting life, and I am so excited to be able to involve Olivia in our outdoor heritage.”

GWGTV will also be showcasing the hosts’ and guests’ favorite hunting apparel from Girls with Guns Clothing, including mid- and late-season gear, tees, range wear and their Concealed Casual® Brand. They also share their favorite in-the-field hunting accessories, including their Ruger® hunting rifles and why they use them.

“We had so much fun filming the Annual Girls with Guns Ladies Week,” said Norissa, GWG’s Creative Director. “After the year we all had in 2020, it was vital for us to get together and be in community with some awesome ladies. We loved sharing all of our new products with them, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at what we are working on developing for the future.”

Tune in to see these two living their best lives in Northern California; hunting, fishing and building amazing women’s apparel that will forever change the way that you hunt!

About GWG:

Based in Northern California, Girls with Guns Clothing was founded in 2009 to provide the woman hunter with the best fit and functionality in the outdoor industry. Designed and field tested by Co-Founders Jen O’Hara and Norissa Harman and their more than 30 Team Members, women’s gear has never seen a more rigorous field testing program. GWG provides superior customer service with a money back guarantee, low pricing and high quality products. For additional information, visit www.gwgclothing.com or email [email protected]