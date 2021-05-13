Holosun – How to Zero Your New Optic

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- One of the best things about some of the optics advancements in recent years has been the ability to incorporate them into all sorts of firearms, including pistols. This proves extremely beneficial for acquiring a target with as little effort as possible and takes the guesswork out of aiming. For a new and inexperienced marksman, this gives immediate results with little effort; that is, if it’s dialed in correctly.

Holosun offers a broad range of reflex sights that will work on properly equipped pistols. The 407, 507, 508 and 509 series come with all sorts of options. Mounting interface, reticle choice and color are the most obvious choices that need to be made. While these optics series are going to be different sizes, they are adjusted in remarkably similar ways.

When first using a reflex optic – let’s use the 508 series, for example – check to see if there are any specific items or tools necessary for adjustments. While the 508 series need a small flathead screwdriver, other brands may require custom tools and measurement systems. This is one significant benefit and testament to the consistency of Holosun products.

The Process:

Here’s a few basics before we begin on the overall process. Every optic will have a north-south knob for adjustment and an east-west knob for adjustment. Depending on where you aim and the location of the impacts, any changes to point-of-impact would be made using these knobs. Holosun includes a small tool that can be used for making these adjustments. Every time the knob is twisted, there will be a small ‘click’ sound. Each click is equivalent to a 1 MOA adjustment which may be unnecessary to know depending on your method for finding zero.

#1: With standard sight co-witness:

With some pistol optic installation, the ability to use the standard sights may still be possible. One method of zeroing a reflex optic is to line the dot from the optic over – or directly on – where the point of aim would normally be on the standard sights. There is some personal preference when it comes to co-witnessing. The next step would be as easy as heading to the range. From there, if the projectile is traveling too far in any direction, move the reticle an appropriate amount using the built-in knobs.

#2: Without co-witness:

A bit more complicated, this method can also be used even when co-witnessing. While you can eyeball it and waste ammunition in the process, a 10-yard zero target makes the process move without a hitch.

Pistol zero targets will most likely have an MOA measurement built-in. They are reliable if a target is set up at the proper distance. With an optic mounted and the target set up at ten yards, fire a group of 5 shots. From the shot group, find the center and estimate the MOA adjustments necessary to reach the bullseye. Using the dials on the side of the optic, adjust accordingly. Remember, Holosun pistol optic adjustment values are 1 MOA per click, so a 3 MOA adjustment would be three clicks.

Final Steps:

Following any adjustments, it’s recommended to do the same target process 3-5 times. After each group, continue making slight adjustments if necessary. This will do several things.

First, it will work out the user’s cobwebs and any flinching that might have happened during the first group shots.

Second, it will allow the settling in of any irregularities with the pistol, such as lack of lubrication or magazine difficulties.

Third, it will also test the consistency of the ammunition itself. Ammunition is one of the largest uncontrollable variables when finding zero and the accuracy of any firearm.

Conclusion:

So, there you have it! Two methods of zeroing your pistol-mounted optic. Promptly, find some inexpensive ammunition and get out to the range. The only thing standing in the way of an accurate pistol is you… and ammunition prices…

