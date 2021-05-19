Introducing Galco Gunleather’s Fits For The Taurus GX4!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Taurus just introduced the new GX4 9mm pistol – and Galco is ready with a wide selection of holsters!

Belt holsters including the popular premium-steerhide Combat Master, Concealable, FLETCH, Hornet, and Stinger, as well as popular hybrid designs like the Quick Slide and TacSlide.

IWB designs like the cant-adjustable Scout 3.0, the very comfortable QuickTuk Cloud, and new KingTuk Cloud, as well as traditional favorites like the Royal Guard 2.0 and Summer Comfort.

Galco’s highly affordable Carry Lite line, represented with the Stow-N-Go and Tuck-N-Go 2.0 IWBs.

The versatile Wraith 2.0, which is readily convertible from paddle to belt slot attachment.

The highly versatile and comfortable UnderWraps 2.0 belly band.

Galco also offers women’s holster handbags, day planners, and ammo carriers for the new GX4!

With holsters in every price range and multiple carry methods, Galco can help outfit owners of the Taurus GX4 with the highest-quality American-made holsters and accessories.

Visit galcoholsters.com today and see the complete line!

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.