Jessie Harrison Takes Top Spot for Taurus at Team Motley Dragons Cup

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Taurus, manufacturer of premium handguns for defense, hunting, and sport shooting, congratulates Taurus Shooting Team Captain Jessie Harrison on her recent performance at the 2021 Team Motley Dragons Cup shoot in Odessa, TX, April 9-11.

Hosted by Motley Services, this inaugural event was part of the USPSA series and represented the first match of the season for Harrison.

“I chose this match as a warm-up for the single-stack nationals in May,” said Jessie.

If the Team Motley Dragons Cup results are any indication, Ms. Harrison should be optimistic on the upcoming match. Harrison finished High Overall in the Pistol Single-Stack division, taking the win with 1444.4245 match points. Her handgun was a new Taurus 1911 competition build, which “met the occasion with consistency and reliability.” Harrison reports.

“The inaugural Dragons Cup was an excellent match,” said Harrison. “One that I will definitely keep on the calendar for next year. The stages were extremely challenging but provided multiple options for shooters to break down and execute. Presented with moving targets on every stage, steel targets at distance, and tough partial shots, I had to pay extra attention to my sights and focus on accuracy.”

Ms. Harrison’s next competition will be the Single Stack Nationals this weekend, May 7-9, 2021.

For more information on the complete line of Taurus handguns, including the Taurus 1911, visit TaurusUSA.com.

