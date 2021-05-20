Louisiana: Constitutional Carry Legislation Passes House Committee

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the House Criminal Justice Committee passed Constitutional Carry Legislation, Senate Bill 118, sending the measure to the House Floor for full consideration. Please contact your State Representative and ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 118.

Senate Bill 118 removes the requirement for law-abiding individuals to obtain a concealed handgun permit before being allowed to carry concealed, a handgun for self-defense. This important legislation ensures that citizens are able to exercise their right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. This measure does not affect previously issued carry permits and allows citizens who still wish to obtain a permit in order to carry in other states recognizing Louisiana permits, to do so.

*****

Tomorrow, the House is expected to consider House Bill 597, NRA-backed legislation that discourages banks, payment processors, insurers, and other financial services providers from discriminating against members of the firearm and ammunition industries. House Bill 597 prohibits businesses that engage in this practice from contracting with governmental entities in the Sportsman’s Paradise. Taxpayer dollars should not be used to benefit the bottom-line of corporations that are actively working to erode the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Louisianans.

Please also contact your State Representative and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 597.

