USA – -(Ammoland.com)- These have been out-of-stock for months and will sell out again. Brownells has the Magpul AR15 MBUS Gen 2 Sight Set in assorted colors starting at $86.99 ready to ship. Brownells Edge Members get FREE shipping. Compare that price online here and even here. Buy more than two or more and use the coupon codes below to save even more cash.

Reliable, Low-Profile, Quick-Deploy Backup Sights. Low-profile, flattop-mounted, polymer sights deploy instantly at the touch of a finger to provide backup sighting if a primary optic fails. Streamlined contours mean there’s nothing to snag on brush, sling, or other gear when folded. Spring-loaded ambidextrous release mechanism lets you hit the grooved tab on either side of the sight to deploy, and lock it in place. Hitting the same tabs retract the sight when you’re done. Uses less than 1″ of MIL-STD 1913 Picatinny receiver rail space and locks securely in place with the included steel crossbolt. Provides the same height over bore as standard A2 iron sights. Windage-adjustable rear sight has two apertures: a large, .185″ peep and a .070″ peep. Designed for AR-type rifles and carbines, fits any weapon with Picatinny rails. Front sight must be mounted on a railed forend on the same plane as the receiver rail to witness correctly with rear sight. Not compatible with railed gas blocks or the MOE handguard.

