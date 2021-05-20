SIG SAUER Academy to Offer Classes at American Police Hall of Fame Shooting Center

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER Academy, the leading provider of the highest quality firearms instruction and tactical training in the world, is pleased to announce that American Police Hall of Fame Shooting Center in Titusville, Florida will be hosting on-location SIG SAUER Academy courses.

Beginning in June exclusive SIG SAUER Academy course offerings will be taught by the world-renowned SIG SAUER Academy instructors onsite at the APHF Shooting Center. The course offerings are as follows:

Handgun 101: This comprehensive course provides hands-on training and the basic knowledge necessary to safely handle, load, fire, and maintain most types of semi-automatic pistols. Classroom and range time offer ample opportunity to achieve the skills for success in a casual, stress-free environment.

This comprehensive course provides hands-on training and the basic knowledge necessary to safely handle, load, fire, and maintain most types of semi-automatic pistols. Classroom and range time offer ample opportunity to achieve the skills for success in a casual, stress-free environment. Handgun 102: This is step 2 in the SIG SAUER Academy foundational handgun series. Utilizing the principles of training in Handgun 101, this course takes students through the efficient and safe use of a handgun. Working from the holster, performing reloads, clearing stoppages, and correctly manipulating a trigger to maximize accuracy are all thoroughly taught in a relaxed, hands-on environment.

This is step 2 in the SIG SAUER Academy foundational handgun series. Utilizing the principles of training in Handgun 101, this course takes students through the efficient and safe use of a handgun. Working from the holster, performing reloads, clearing stoppages, and correctly manipulating a trigger to maximize accuracy are all thoroughly taught in a relaxed, hands-on environment. P320 Armorer Course: Learn the mechanical functioning, disassembly/reassembly, maintenance, troubleshooting, and field repair of the SIG SAUER P320 pistol. This is a hands-on class that guides students through the step-by-step armorer operations for the P320. Upon successful completion of the course a three-year factory armorer certification is issued to students.

To register and review the in-depth course outlines, pre-requisites, and equipment requirements for the SIG SAUER Academy courses at the APHF Shooting Center visit sigsaueracademy.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.