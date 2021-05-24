Texas House & Senate Conferees Reach Agreement on HB 1927!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bill author, Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler), and Senate sponsor, Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown), announced this afternoon that the House and Senate conferees have reached an agreement on House Bill 1927, landmark NRA-backed constitutional carry legislation. House and Senate leaders have indicated that a final vote on the measure will be taken early next week. We will post a link to the conference report language as soon as it becomes available. Stay tuned – thanks to all your efforts, we’re almost at the finish line!

