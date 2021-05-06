Tuscaloosa Man Sentenced, 12 Years in Prison for Illegal Possession of a Machine Gun

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – -(AmmoLand.com)- A federal judge this week sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for being a felon in possession of a machine gun, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon sentenced Devontay Jerrod Hutt, 25, to 72 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and 72 months in prison for possessing a machine gun. Each count to be served concurrently with each other. Hutt pleaded guilty to these charges in January.

According to court documents, on December 31, 2019, Hutt had an encounter with Tuscaloosa police officers at a restaurant in Tuscaloosa. Officers received a tip that Hutt possessed a firearm. When officers arrived at the restaurant, Hutt and another individual fled, eluding officers during a foot chase. Inspecting Hutt’s vehicle from the outside, officers could see two pistols and suspected drugs in plain view in the front seat. Officers searched the car and recovered a pistol that qualified as a machine gun, a second AR-style pistol, high-capacity magazines, pills, and marijuana.

“Prosecuting felons who illegally possess weapons is a priority of my office,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “We commend the Tuscaloosa Police Department on their work to prevent violent crime and for the quick actions of the officers in this case.” “Removing the criminal element that used a firearm to facilitate violent crimes is a priority of ATF,” SAC French stated. “ATF’s partnerships leveraged NIBIN technology that will have a lasting impact on the community.”

The ATF along with the Tuscaloosa Police Department investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Baty prosecuted.

