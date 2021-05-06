Tuscaloosa Man Sentenced, 12 Years in Prison for Illegal Possession of a Machine Gun

Officer Arresting Young Man Handcuff Red Flag iStock-464411574

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – -(AmmoLand.com)- A federal judge this week sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for being a felon in possession of a machine gun, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon sentenced Devontay Jerrod Hutt, 25, to 72 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and 72 months in prison for possessing a machine gun. Each count to be served concurrently with each other. Hutt pleaded guilty to these charges in January.

According to court documents, on December 31, 2019, Hutt had an encounter with Tuscaloosa police officers at a restaurant in Tuscaloosa. Officers received a tip that Hutt possessed a firearm. When officers arrived at the restaurant, Hutt and another individual fled, eluding officers during a foot chase. Inspecting Hutt’s vehicle from the outside, officers could see two pistols and suspected drugs in plain view in the front seat. Officers searched the car and recovered a pistol that qualified as a machine gun, a second AR-style pistol, high-capacity magazines, pills, and marijuana.

“Prosecuting felons who illegally possess weapons is a priority of my office,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “We commend the Tuscaloosa Police Department on their work to prevent violent crime and for the quick actions of the officers in this case.”

“Removing the criminal element that used a firearm to facilitate violent crimes is a priority of ATF,” SAC French stated. “ATF’s partnerships leveraged NIBIN technology that will have a lasting impact on the community.”

The ATF along with the Tuscaloosa Police Department investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Baty prosecuted.

musicman44mag
musicman44mag
30 minutes ago

BUT, BUT, BUTT, I thought we had laws against felons being in possession of fire arms and especially something automatic without paying the price to the ATF? MAYBE WE NEED ANOTHER LAW!!!!!!!!!! YOU KNOW A LAW THAT MAKES THE LAW THE LAW AND THEN ANOTHER LAW THAT MAKES THE LAWS LAW THE LAW. It makes total sense to demonrats in LAW LAW land. I’m just pissed because of the idiot’s that sold out Oregone. The news media is reporting that Legislator Girod complained in testimoney to the fact that he lived in the country and police may take 20 minutes… Read more »

0
APG member
APG member
57 minutes ago

Previously in America nothing Devontay Jerrod Hutt is accused of was a crime. If he had murdered someone he probably would have gotten 8 years, in stead of 12 years for “POSESSION”. Possessing a thing is not an act of violence!!!!!!!!

Last edited 56 minutes ago by APG member
0
Finnky
Finnky
5 minutes ago
Reply to  APG member

Comparison to murder is helpful, but he “only” got a six year sentence. More specifically two – to be served concurrently (is at same time). I wonder if there were minimum sentencing rules which judge minimized by making sentences concurrent.

0
