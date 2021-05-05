Winchester Launches USA VALOR Limited-Edition Ammunition

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester celebrates its commitment to American freedom with the USA VALOR ammunition series. This limited-edition collection of military-inspired ammunition is now available in 9mm, 5.56mm, and 12-gauge buckshot.

Every purchase of Winchester USA VALOR ammunition helps support Folds of Honor, a U.S. veteran’s cause dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of America’s heroes while giving hope to the bearers of their legacy in the form of educational scholarships.

“Winchester continues to demonstrate its commitment to the U.S. military and veterans across the country with the launch of the USA VALOR limited-edition ammunition,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing. “As the largest small caliber ammunition enterprise in the world and provider to the U.S. military, we are proud to be aligned with Folds of Honor and its mission.”

From World War I through modern-day deployments, Winchester remains steadfast in its support of U.S. Warfighters. In addition to supplying the U.S. Warfighter with the ammunition they depend on, Winchester also generously supports military and veteran causes as a way to thank those who serve and to honor the memory of the fallen.

“We are so grateful for the patriots at Winchester and for the company’s generous support,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder, and CEO of Folds of Honor. “Winchester recognizes and addresses the needs of the military families we serve. These students deserve our help, and we’re thankful for Winchester’s commitment.”

