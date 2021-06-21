American Tactical, Incorporated Now Offering Shotgun Ammunition

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- American Tactical, Inc., a U.S. manufacturer and worldwide importer of firearms, ammunition, and tactical equipment, is proud to offer shotgun ammunition to customers.

American Tactical has added a full lineup of shotgun ammunition to their impressive variety of firearms and outdoors products. All ATI shotgun ammo is imported from a renowned Italian manufacturer with over 60 years of experience producing high-quality shotgun shells. They offer .410 small gauge options, 12ga and 20ga target loads, and 12ga and 20ga game loads in numerous configurations.

American Tactical shotgun ammo is available in 25-round boxes or 250-round cases. Please visit their website at AmericanTactical.us to see all available ammunition and full product specifications.

“We are excited to offer high-quality shotgun ammunition to our customers, ” says Joe Calabro, Marketing Manager for American Tactical, Inc. “We are always looking to provide the products that our customers want most, and to give them the best quality options available.”

About Americal Tactical Inc:

ATI is one of the nation’s top importers of firearms and firearm-related products. Having created a unique channel of distribution, ATI has quickly become a single-source distribution provider for many manufacturers across the world. From its signature German Sports Guns (GSG) family of products, accessory lines like Drago Gear, and manufacturing its own line of ATI AR-15 complete rifles and components, ATI continues to be a leader in the industry.