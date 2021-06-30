CMP Set to Host Summer Marksmanship Learning Courses at Camp Perry

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- If you’ve ever been interested in learning about competitive shooting or how to use a firearm but didn’t know where to begin, the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) has designed a series of Small Arms Firing Schools (SAFS) at the Camp Perry National Guard Training Facility that delivers a safe, informative and fun venue – right in Port Clinton’s own backyard.

The SAFS courses have been a staple at the annual Camp Perry National Matches since 1918, educating over 1,000 pistol and rifle participants each year. Formulated specially to ease in those of any age who are new to marksmanship, the school is led by members of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit along with qualified civilian and military professionals.

Currently, the CMP offers SAFS courses in pistol (M9), smallbore rifle (.22 caliber), rimfire sporter rifle (.22 caliber), and service rifle (M16). Since the schools are intended for beginners, no past firearm experience or gun ownership is required to participate. All firearms and ammo will be provided by the CMP.

SAFS utilizes both classroom and live-fire training that covers basic instruction and firing practices as well as a scope of competition skills. Students in the Pistol (M9) and Rifle (M16) courses will also be entered into a true Excellence-In-Competition (EIC) Match. Though firing in the match is not required, it allows participants the chance to earn four EIC leg points toward a Distinguished Badge – the highest honor in marksmanship – not to mention an exciting conclusion to the day on the range.

If you happen to consider yourself more of an intermediate-level marksman, SAFS courses are the perfect way to help grow or refresh firearm knowledge from some of today’s best athletes.

Dates for the 2021 National Matches Small Arms Firing School include:

Pistol: July 13 Smallbore Rifle: July 20 Rimfire Sporter Rifle: July 24 Service Rifle: July 31-Aug. 1



Whether experienced in marksmanship or picking up a firearm for the first time, the CMP SAFS courses are guaranteed to provide you, your family or your friends with an enjoyable challenge in a safe and engaging environment! For more details on the Small Arms Firing Schools, visit thecmp.org/training-tech/small-arms-firing-schools/.

While on the grounds of Camp Perry for the Small Arms Firings Schools in July, be sure to check out all that the famous National Matches has to offer! With a variety of outdoor rifle and pistol competitive and educational events, indoor air gun opportunities, open ranges for public use, as well as the CMP North Store and Commercial Row for equipment and memorabilia needs, there’s a little something for everyone! View a full schedule of the 2021 National Matches on the CMP website at thecmp.org/competitions/matches/cmp-national-matches/.

About the Civilian Marksmanship Program

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a federally chartered 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. It is dedicated to firearm safety and marksmanship training and to the promotion of marksmanship competition for citizens of the United States. For more information about the CMP and its programs, log onto www.TheCMP.org.