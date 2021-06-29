F.A.B. Defense Ads the Gradus-M to the Gradus Line of Accessories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- F.A.B. Defense is pleased to announce the Gradus-M as the latest addition to the Gradus line of accessories. The Gradus-M is in full production and is now available to dealers worldwide.

The Gradus-M is an M-LOK attachable “stubby” fore grip with several features that make it a solid performer in a wide range of applications. Users will enjoy the multi-textured rubberized finish to maintain a reliable and comfortable grip in cold, warm, wet, or dry conditions. The slight reduced angle provides comfort and prevents wrist and arm fatigue over hours of use.

The Gradus line of grips and accessories by F.A.B. Defense is a series of rubberized parts that have been optimized for comfort and durability. The Gradus line includes grip options for popular platforms such as the AR10, AR15, and AK47. Also available as a combo with the

F.A.B Defense VTS-M.

Gradus-M Features

Mounts directly to M-LOK interfaces

Multi-Textured rubberized grip

Designed as an alternate hybrid “C” grip or stubby foregrip

The reduced grip angle prevents arm & wrist fatigue

Available in three colors: Black, FDE, and ODG

MSRP: $35

For more information please visit: www.fab-defense.com

About The Mako Group:

Mako Defense is the exclusive U.S. distributor of the finest tactical equipment and weapon accessories that have been proven in combat. Designed for law enforcement agencies and militaries worldwide, Meprolight night sights and optics, FAB Defense weapon and personal defense accessories, Front Line Holsters, and RTS Target Systems are available at firearm retailers everywhere. Connect with The Mako Group on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to stay up-to-date on the latest news and products.

For more information visit their website