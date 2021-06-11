FPC Statement on Appeal in Miller v. Bonta “Assault Weapon” Lawsuit

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced in a press conference that the State has appealed FPC’s historic victory in our Miller v. Bonta lawsuit, which correctly held that California’s tyrannical ban on so-called “assault weapons” is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. Bonta further confirmed that the State would today be seeking a stay of the trial court’s injunction from the Ninth Circuit. Case documents are available at AssaultWeaponLawsuit.com.

FPC and our counsel presented the Court with the largest record ever compiled in any challenge to a ban on so-called “assault weapons,” including many expert witnesses testifying on a wide variety of relevant matters ranging from U.S. history, constitutional law, and firearms history and technology, to self-defense and use of force and the unorganized militia. In doing so, FPC prevailed against the State following a trial.

FPC will oppose any and all requests to stay enforcement of the final judgment. Any further delays or stays of the injunction would prejudice the fundamental, individual rights of the plaintiffs and all peaceable gun owners in California, undermine the rule of law, and put thousands at risk of felony criminal liability for accidental violations of the unconstitutional ban. Indeed, the State’s desire to continue imposing its ban should not be allowed to prevail over the fundamental rights of law-abiding gun owners.

Further, FPC will aggressively litigate this case on appeal and will take every action to defend the Court’s legally- and historically-correct decision up to and at the U.S. Supreme Court.

FPC condemns Governor Newsom’s outrageous and callous personal attacks on the honorable Federal District Court Judge Roger T. Benitez. Newsom’s verbal assaults on a long-respected member of the judiciary shows his deep and continuing disrespect for the rule of law, the judiciary, the Constitution, and the human rights of California citizens. Those speakers who attacked Judge Benitez’s character should be ashamed.

Further case updates, filings, and comments will be made available online at AssaultWeaponLawsuit.com and FPCLaw.org.

In 2019, Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) developed and filed the Miller case, a federal Second Amendment challenge to California’s Assault Weapons Control Act (AWCA) ban on common semiautomatic arms with certain characteristics, including those with ammunition magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds.

FPC argued throughout the lawsuit that the State’s ban prohibits arms that are constitutionally protected, no more lethal than other certain arms that are not banned, and commonly possessed and used for lawful purposes in the vast majority of the United States. The Court agreed last Friday, ruling that many categories of firearms California bans as so-called “assault weapons” are protected by the Second Amendment, and that “[t]he Second Amendment stands as a shield from government imposition of that policy.”

