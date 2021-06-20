Grey Man Tactical Now Offering Vehicle Seatback RMP Kit

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Grey Man Tactical is proud to announce the introduction of the Vehicle Seatback RMP Kit. With limitless mounting options, this kit from Grey Man Tactical offers a streamlined process to organize everyday gear.

Every Vehicle Seatback RMP Kit comes with the best-selling 15.25 X 25 RMP and headrest/ seat bottom straps. Next are accessory choices from the most popular attachment categories: GEAR, MEDICAL, and UTILITY.

Each kit lets you customize from the following, choosing one option from each of the three categories.

GEAR: 3” QuickFist Clamp with hardware OR Dual QuickFist Original Clamp with hardware. MEDICAL: Tear Away Medical Pouch OR Tear Away Medical Pouch with BaseMED First Aid Kit. UTILITY: Large Utility Pouch OR Shockloop Bundle (x2)



The Vehicle Seatback RMP Kit starts at $199.00, typically a $284.00 value.

For more information on the Vehicle Seatback Kit from Grey Man Tactical, visit www.greymantactical.com/collections/kits/products/vehicle-seatback-rmp-kit.

About GMT:

In 2012, Paul Capdepon lived in an area where he preferred the contents of his personal gear to not be known. He carried a nondescript commuter-style backpack and wanted the ability to organize EDC-type gear. Not finding a suitable option, Paul decided to adapt the traditional MOLLE-style grid and designed the first Rigid MOLLE Panel™ to insert into any backpack with a 15″ laptop sleeve.

After receiving interest in the Rigid MOLLE Panel™ Paul had made for his own gear, he decided to launch a basic website in 2014 to begin selling them. Paul worked with local manufacturers from his home state of Louisiana as the demand for expanding the range of RMP™ sizes quickly increased. GMT™ has performed extensive testing and evaluations in the most adverse and demanding conditions. GMT™ then incorporated customer feedback to optimize performance in creating a dependable organizational platform.

The RMP Series™ has since been utilized by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies – specifically the DOS, DOJ, DHS, FBI, USMS, USBP, NYPD and LAPD to US Armed Forces, including the US Army, USAF, USN, USMC, USCG and USSOCOM – with implementation in missions assigned across Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and surrounding areas of operation. As a result, the RMP Series™ has yielded over 1,000 Five Star Reviews in our efforts to make critical gear rapidly accessible.

It is our ongoing passion to serve the prepared citizens, outdoorsmen, Law Enforcement, First Responders and Armed Forces communities, and we look forward to continuing to create gear that enables you to perform at the highest standard.

For more information, please visit: www.greymantactical.com